India vs Bharat debate: 'Bharat Varsh created by Lord Krishna', says Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan | VIDEO

India vs Bharat debate: Amid the 'India-Bharat' row, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday (September 7) said that the name 'Bharat' was not coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the term "Bharat Varsh" was created by Lord Krishna.

"They (the opposition) are making a hue and cry that our country is being called Bharat. But the 'Bharat' name was not created by Narendra Modi...Bharat Varsh was created by Lord Krishna," the Jharkhand Governor said speaking to reporters.

Opposition parties, this week, came down heavily on an invite sent by the Rashtrapati Bhawan for a G20 dinner on September 9 (Saturday) on behalf of the 'President of Bharat'.

Welcoming the proposal of renaming India to Bharat, the Governor said, "PM Modi is only renaming it and he is trying to restore all our lost glory. So, everybody is welcoming it and I also welcome it."

Jharkhand Governor on Sanatana Dharma:

"Speaking of the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy, he said, "Our country is based on Dharma. Sanatana Dharma is a part of it. There is no single case that is superior to the others, there is no single case that is inferior to others. We all are brothers and sisters, we are together. We will be together."

Radhakrishnan further stressed that those who had fought against Bharat Mata's Dharma, whether Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Dharma, have always lost the battle.

"They are living in the 1952 decade. They are not understanding the greatness of our Dharma. Those who fought against our Bharat Mata's Dharma- whether it is Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Dharma, they lost. But our Sanatan Dharma was never destroyed," Radhakrishnan said.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin is very young, he has to mature a lot. He has to get a lot of exposure and experience. Those who fought against Dharma will get defeated," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 6), Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan slammed Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his Sanatana dharma remark.

"Nobody can go against Sanatan. If someone does, he will be destroyed. A child in Tamil Nadu is doing so," he had said addressing a programme organised by Shri Krishna Janmotsav Samiti on the occasion of Janamashtmi.

Udhayaniddhi Stalin's recent speech on eradicating Sanatana Dharma just like dengue, malaria drew sharp barbs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with many like Union Minister Giriraj Singh questioning the silence of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders- Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav on this issue.

