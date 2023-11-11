India votes in favour of UN resolution against Israeli's settlement activities in Palestine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas War: India has voted in favour of UN resolution condemning Israeli's settlement activities in occupied Palestinian terrority.

The draf resolution, approved on November 9, was passed on Saturday with 145 countries voting in its favour.

The UN resolution was titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan".

Though India voted in favour, countries including United States, Canada, Israel, Hungary, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Nauru voted against the resolution.

A total of 18 members abstained from voting.

A Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale took to X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "A resolution was moved in UN yesterday seeking to declare Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine as illegal. Very glad that Republic of India voted in favor of the resolution. Israel’s occupation of Palestine through settlers is ILLEGAL. Israel’s apartheid must end NOW."

