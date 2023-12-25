India TV Poll Result: Is Nitish Kumar planning to make a comeback in NDA?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a recent meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, all 28 parties discussed about PM face. Names of Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge were proposed, but no one even mentioned JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar seems to be angry with the alliance regarding this matter. In such a situation, people are now speculating whether Nitish Kumar is planning to try to make a comeback in NDA. India TV tried to find out the opinion of the public regarding this issue, to which we got shocking answers.

Know the public's mind

Amid reports of displeasure with the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the news of Nitish Kumar's return to NDA has gained momentum. India TV conducted a poll to know the opinion of the publicFor this three options had been given to the public (yes, no and cannot say). People participated enthusiastically in this poll. We got a chance to know the thoughts of more than 12 thousand people.

Surprising answers were found

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll Result: Is Nitish Kumar planning to make a comeback in NDA?

Talking about the figures, a total of 12,268 people participated in this voting. Most of these people i.e. 55.46 percent feel that Nitish Kumar is trying to return to NDA. At the same time, 30.23 percent people feel that Chief Minister Nitish is not doing this. Whereas according to the poll, 14.31 people feel that they cannot say whether Nitish will make a comeback or not.

