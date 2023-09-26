Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during celebrations of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attended the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya. With this, the speculations were rife that Nitish Kumar might join the NDA again. However, the Bihar CM trashed all the speculations.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) snapped ties with the saffron party and walked out of the NDA in August 2022. He later joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government. He is one of the most significant faces of the opposition parties’ alliance – I.N.D.I.A.

India TV also asked for public opinion on the issue through a poll - Is Nitish Kumar trying to re-enter the NDA by attending the Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary event? While 69 per cent voters think that there is a scope of 'ghar wapsi' for Nitish Kumar, 19 per cent think that the doors of BJP are permanently closed for the Bihar CM. 12 per cent were undecided. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV opinion poll

Latest India News