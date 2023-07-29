Follow us on Image Source : FILE India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJD may win 13 seats in Odisha to come back in power again

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll : The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) is all set to sweep see Odisha once again followed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). BJD is expected to get 13 seats followed by BJP at 8 seats and Congress is unable to obtain any seats at all.

Meanwhile, the BJD is expected to get 45 percent of seats followed by BJP at 41 percent. Congress will get an 11 percent share while others will form 3 percent.

Earlier in 2019, BJD had obtained 12 seats while BJP stood at 8 seats and Congress was able to muster a single seat.

Uttarakhand opinion poll

According to the opinion poll conducted by India TV, BJP is likely to sweep all seats in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to not acquire any seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, a similar situation was seen with a total of five seats falling in the lap of the saffron party.

Kerala opinion poll

The United Democratic Front (UDF) likely emerged victorious after scoring 14 seats in Kerala. Left Democratic Party (LDF) lagged behind at 6 seats while BJP likely to fail capturing any seats at all, predicted the opinion poll conducted by India TV.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Meanwhile, in the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, Congress had emerged victorious with 15 seats in its kitty. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) scored 2 seats followed by the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M) and Communist Party of India (CPI) each bagging 1 seat.

Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep opinion poll

Out of 6 seats in Union Territories (Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Andaman Nicobar, Lakshadweep), BJP is predicted to get 4 seats and Congress 2 seats.

In 2019, Congress had won formed a government after winning one seat from Puducherry as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won a single seat in Lakshadweep.

