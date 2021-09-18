Follow us on Image Source : PTI India to have world's longest expressway by March 2022: Nitin Gadkari

The construction for world's longest highway is underway as per Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. He announced on Friday that the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway will reach its completion in March 2022. Speaking at an event, Gadkari said, "The Expressway will be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), But now, we are also planning to take it up to Nariman Point."

Earlier, it used to take around 48 hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi by truck and 24-26 hours by car. But now, it will only take approximately 18-20 hours to cover the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by truck and 12-13 hours by car, Gadkari added.

He said, "This highway is crossing from the tribal districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, this will be a development for the areas and create many employment opportunities for the people.

The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

(With ANI Inputs)

