India retains 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2023, NITI Aayog says we were in 81st position in 2015

India retained its 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 rankings, according to a report by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization.

Government think tank NITI Aayog said in a statement on Thursday that India has been on a rising trajectory over the past several years in the GII -- from 81st position in 2015 to 40 this year. The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organisations, it added.

According to the statement, the GII is a reliable tool for governments across the world to assess the innovation-led social and economic changes in their respective countries.

"NITI Aayog has been working tirelessly to ensure the optimization of the national efforts for bringing policy-led innovation in different areas such as electric vehicles, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space, alternative energy sources, etc. It has also played a role in expanding the innovation eco-system in states and districts. A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India’s position in the global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog, including in the GII," it added.

Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo, the statement added.

