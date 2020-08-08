India records over 60,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day; tally close to 2.1 million

Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
India has seen a surge of over 60,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has recorded 61,537 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 20,88,612. Out of these 6,19,088 cases are still active while 14,27,006 people have recovered after contracting the virus,

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 10:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has gone up to 42,518. In the last 24 hours, over 900 deaths have been reported in the country. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 719,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,295,350 and the fatalities rose to 719,805, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,940,939 and 161,328, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,962,442 infections and 99,572 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,088,074), and is followed by Russia (875,378), South Africa (545,476), Mexico (469,407), Peru (455,409), Chile (368,825), Colombia (357,710), Iran (322,567), Spain (314,362), the UK (310,667), Saudi Arabia (285,793), Pakistan (282,645), Bangladesh (252,502), Italy (249,756), Turkey (238,450), Argentina (235,677), France (235,207), Germany (216,196), Iraq (144,064), Philippines (122,754), Indonesia (121,226), Canada (120,901) and Qatar (112,383), the CSSE figures showed.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 752 65  355 29  16
Andhra Pradesh 82166 1740  112870 8516  1753 72 
Arunachal Pradesh 700 58  1245 35  3  
Assam 15467 1035  37224 1332  126
Bihar 23888 1887  43537 1123  363
Chandigarh 530 777 62  20  
Chhattisgarh 2767 302  8088 217  77
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 12  973 13  2  
Delhi 10348 276  127124 1008  4059 15 
Goa 2095 23  5453 166  66
Gujarat 14766 86  50350 917  2583 27 
Haryana 6205 72  32640 680  458
Himachal Pradesh 1168 28  1865 103  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7310 25  15708 464  436 10 
Jharkhand 9017 32  6594 891  145
Karnataka 75076 1110  80281 5602  2897 93 
Kerala 12019 495  18333 800  97
Ladakh 411 10  1177 13  7  
Madhya Pradesh 8716 25  26902 838  946 17 
Maharashtra 146612 344  316375 10854  16792 316 
Manipur 1304 80  1905 43  8
Meghalaya 640 46  345 15  5  
Mizoram 251   288 0  
Nagaland 1755 52  819 134  6  
Odisha 13594 539  26888 1150  235 10 
Puducherry 1743 43  2808 140  70
Punjab 6715 293  13659 716  517 26 
Rajasthan 13108 430  35131 1282  757 12 
Sikkim 475 21  353 50  1  
Tamil Nadu 53486 698  221087 6272  4571 110 
Telengana 21417 1059  53239 1136  601 12 
Tripura 1957 56  3860 67  36
Uttarakhand 3027 104  5427 194  98  
Uttar Pradesh 43654 1681  63402 2844  1918 61 
West Bengal 23829 837  61023 2061  1902 56 
Total# 607384 11883  1378105 49769  41585 886 

