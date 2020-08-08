India records over 60,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day; tally close to 2.1 million

India has seen a surge of over 60,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has recorded 61,537 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 20,88,612. Out of these 6,19,088 cases are still active while 14,27,006 people have recovered after contracting the virus,
The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has gone up to 42,518. In the last 24 hours, over 900 deaths have been reported in the country.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 719,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,295,350 and the fatalities rose to 719,805, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,940,939 and 161,328, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 2,962,442 infections and 99,572 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,088,074), and is followed by Russia (875,378), South Africa (545,476), Mexico (469,407), Peru (455,409), Chile (368,825), Colombia (357,710), Iran (322,567), Spain (314,362), the UK (310,667), Saudi Arabia (285,793), Pakistan (282,645), Bangladesh (252,502), Italy (249,756), Turkey (238,450), Argentina (235,677), France (235,207), Germany (216,196), Iraq (144,064), Philippines (122,754), Indonesia (121,226), Canada (120,901) and Qatar (112,383), the CSSE figures showed.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|752
|65
|355
|29
|16
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|82166
|1740
|112870
|8516
|1753
|72
|Arunachal Pradesh
|700
|58
|1245
|35
|3
|Assam
|15467
|1035
|37224
|1332
|126
|5
|Bihar
|23888
|1887
|43537
|1123
|363
|8
|Chandigarh
|530
|5
|777
|62
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2767
|302
|8088
|217
|77
|6
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|12
|973
|13
|2
|Delhi
|10348
|276
|127124
|1008
|4059
|15
|Goa
|2095
|23
|5453
|166
|66
|2
|Gujarat
|14766
|86
|50350
|917
|2583
|27
|Haryana
|6205
|72
|32640
|680
|458
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|1168
|28
|1865
|103
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7310
|25
|15708
|464
|436
|10
|Jharkhand
|9017
|32
|6594
|891
|145
|9
|Karnataka
|75076
|1110
|80281
|5602
|2897
|93
|Kerala
|12019
|495
|18333
|800
|97
|3
|Ladakh
|411
|10
|1177
|13
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8716
|25
|26902
|838
|946
|17
|Maharashtra
|146612
|344
|316375
|10854
|16792
|316
|Manipur
|1304
|80
|1905
|43
|8
|1
|Meghalaya
|640
|46
|345
|15
|5
|Mizoram
|251
|288
|2
|0
|Nagaland
|1755
|52
|819
|134
|6
|Odisha
|13594
|539
|26888
|1150
|235
|10
|Puducherry
|1743
|43
|2808
|140
|70
|5
|Punjab
|6715
|293
|13659
|716
|517
|26
|Rajasthan
|13108
|430
|35131
|1282
|757
|12
|Sikkim
|475
|21
|353
|50
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53486
|698
|221087
|6272
|4571
|110
|Telengana
|21417
|1059
|53239
|1136
|601
|12
|Tripura
|1957
|56
|3860
|67
|36
|5
|Uttarakhand
|3027
|104
|5427
|194
|98
|Uttar Pradesh
|43654
|1681
|63402
|2844
|1918
|61
|West Bengal
|23829
|837
|61023
|2061
|1902
|56
|Total#
|607384
|11883
|1378105
|49769
|41585
|886