Image Source : PTI India records over 60,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day; tally close to 2.1 million

India has seen a surge of over 60,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has recorded 61,537 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 20,88,612. Out of these 6,19,088 cases are still active while 14,27,006 people have recovered after contracting the virus,

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has gone up to 42,518. In the last 24 hours, over 900 deaths have been reported in the country.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 719,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,295,350 and the fatalities rose to 719,805, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,940,939 and 161,328, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,962,442 infections and 99,572 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,088,074), and is followed by Russia (875,378), South Africa (545,476), Mexico (469,407), Peru (455,409), Chile (368,825), Colombia (357,710), Iran (322,567), Spain (314,362), the UK (310,667), Saudi Arabia (285,793), Pakistan (282,645), Bangladesh (252,502), Italy (249,756), Turkey (238,450), Argentina (235,677), France (235,207), Germany (216,196), Iraq (144,064), Philippines (122,754), Indonesia (121,226), Canada (120,901) and Qatar (112,383), the CSSE figures showed.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 752 65 355 29 16 2 Andhra Pradesh 82166 1740 112870 8516 1753 72 Arunachal Pradesh 700 58 1245 35 3 Assam 15467 1035 37224 1332 126 5 Bihar 23888 1887 43537 1123 363 8 Chandigarh 530 5 777 62 20 Chhattisgarh 2767 302 8088 217 77 6 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 12 973 13 2 Delhi 10348 276 127124 1008 4059 15 Goa 2095 23 5453 166 66 2 Gujarat 14766 86 50350 917 2583 27 Haryana 6205 72 32640 680 458 3 Himachal Pradesh 1168 28 1865 103 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7310 25 15708 464 436 10 Jharkhand 9017 32 6594 891 145 9 Karnataka 75076 1110 80281 5602 2897 93 Kerala 12019 495 18333 800 97 3 Ladakh 411 10 1177 13 7 Madhya Pradesh 8716 25 26902 838 946 17 Maharashtra 146612 344 316375 10854 16792 316 Manipur 1304 80 1905 43 8 1 Meghalaya 640 46 345 15 5 Mizoram 251 288 2 0 Nagaland 1755 52 819 134 6 Odisha 13594 539 26888 1150 235 10 Puducherry 1743 43 2808 140 70 5 Punjab 6715 293 13659 716 517 26 Rajasthan 13108 430 35131 1282 757 12 Sikkim 475 21 353 50 1 Tamil Nadu 53486 698 221087 6272 4571 110 Telengana 21417 1059 53239 1136 601 12 Tripura 1957 56 3860 67 36 5 Uttarakhand 3027 104 5427 194 98 Uttar Pradesh 43654 1681 63402 2844 1918 61 West Bengal 23829 837 61023 2061 1902 56 Total# 607384 11883 1378105 49769 41585 886

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage