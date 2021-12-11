Omicron Variant LIVE Updates | Prohibitory orders imposed over Omicron scare in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maha reports 7 new cases of Omicron

After a gap of four days, seven new cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra - three in Mumbai and four in Pune, taking the state's total to 17. The cases confirmed in Mumbai are three males aged 25, 37 and 48 years, all with a recent travel history to the UK, South Africa and Tanzania. Meanwhile in Mumbai, the police on Friday imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days. The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday. The order has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded.

