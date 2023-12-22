Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) India's first high-speed railway trial track to be ready by October 2024 in Rajasthan

Indian Railways: India's first dedicated fast railway trial track is set to be ready by October 2024 in Rajasthan's Didwana district, said CPRO North Western Railway (NWR) official. The project is intended to improve the country's railway system testing facilities.

Indian Railways is soon going to realize the dream of the country's first fast railway test track, work is in progress 24/7. Construction of the country's first railway test track, being built on the lines of America, Australia and Germany, is underway near Navan City Railway Station in Didwana district of Rajasthan.

CPRO North Western Railway (NWR) Captain Shashi Kiran said, "The construction work of the country's first railway test track in the Nawan of Jodhpur division has been started by the Railways. It is being built in the lines of tracks located in America, Australia and Germany. With its construction, the country will be able to provide testing facilities of international standard in the field of railways."

Captain Shashi Kiran further said that the construction work of this approximately 60-kilometre-long railway test track being developed by the Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway has been started in a phased manner.

Know more about India's 1st high-speed railway trial track:

This dedicated test track is likely to be ready by October 2024 at a cost of approximately Rs 819.90 crore. CPRO NWR said that with the completion of this track project, India will be the first country to have comprehensive testing facilities as per international standards for rolling stock. The country's first high-speed train test track developed by the Research and Standards Organization (RDSO), the only research organisation to meet the technical needs of railways, is being built from Gudha-Thathana Mithri to Nawan railway station of Jodhpur division of North Western Railway.

"Complete procedure has been completed by the Railways to acquire the related land. Besides, more than half of the test track construction work has also been completed. It is noteworthy that the construction of this test track will be completed in two phases. In which the first phase will be 25 kilometers, under this, 95 per cent construction work of the Major Bridge has also been completed. Apart from this, 34 small bridges are also being constructed on this track for testing purposes," Captain Shashi Kiran said.

Railways also plans to build workshops, laboratories and residences in the second phase of construction work. "This high-speed dedicated railway track will have a 23 km long main line, a high-speed 13 km long loop at Gudha, a 3 km quick testing loop at Nawan and a 20 km curve testing loop at Mithri," he said.

Many types of new tests will be conducted on this world-class test track of railways. There will also be trials of high speed, Vande Bharat and regular trains on this. Apart from locomotives and coaches, this track will also be used for trials of high-axle load wagons. After the construction of this track, testing will be done to promote Duronto and high-speed trains in the country, which will enhance the progress of Indian Railways.

(With ANI inputs)

