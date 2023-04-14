Follow us on Image Source : TELANGANA CMO Hyderabad gears up for unveiling of 125 feet tall Ambedkar’s statue; Know some facts

Hyderabad is all set to unveil the tallest statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb and considered the "Father of Indian Constitution," on Friday, April 14, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The statue, towering at 125 feet, will be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in a grand event, with Ambedkar's grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, invited as the sole chief guest, as per an official release.

The decision to erect the statue of Ambedkar was taken by KCR over two years ago, and after finalising the technical and manufacturing measures, the statue has been placed next to the State Secretariat, opposite the Buddha statue, and adjacent to the Telangana Martyrs memorial. Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award, has been invited to the event.

In preparation for the unveiling, KCR recently held a meeting with Ministers and officials to discuss the arrangements, including showering flower petals from a helicopter as a tribute to Ambedkar.

Over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies are expected to attend the event, with 300 people from each constituency. To accommodate the large gathering, 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public. People coming to the assembly complex from within 50 km of Hyderabad will be provided with food, including 100,000 sweet packets, 150,000 butter milk packets, and an equal number of water packets.

B R Ambedkar was a prominent figure who fought against the caste system and socio-economic deprivation that affected millions of Indians. Born on April 14, 1891, in a village called Ambavade, Babasaheb had to face discrimination as a student due to his lower caste background. His original last name was Ambavadekar, but his teacher changed it to Ambedkar in school records.

Ambedkar served as the first Minister of Law and Justice in India, converted to Buddhism less than two months before his death.

The unveiling of the statue is expected to be a significant event, paying homage to the legacy of B R Ambedkar, a champion of social justice and equality.

Latest India News