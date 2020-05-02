Hyderabad man ends life by jumping from 3rd floor of apartment over coronavirus fears

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker entres a testing centre amid coronavirus lockdown.

A man in Hyderabad ended his life after jumping from his apartment building on Saturday fearing he might have contracted coronavirus. The incident has been reported from Ramanthapur area, when a 60-year-old man jumped from the 3rd floor of his apartment building following which he sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police has registerd the case death under mysterious circumstances and a further investigation is underway.

According to the victim's family, he was suffering from gastric problems and fatigue. Since he had doubts that he may be infected with COVID-19, he approached government-run hospital King Koti a few days ago but doctors told him that he was not having any such symptoms.

But he was not satisfied with the diagnosis, the family members agreed to take him to Gandhi Hospital, the state nodal centre for COVID-19, for screening. While getting ready to go to hospital on Saturday morning, the man jumped from the balcony of his apartment.

Similar incident happened before

This is the second such incident in Telangana. In March, a man in Suryapet district had immolated himself due to fear that he may have been infected. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, two persons had killed themselves in February-March due to doubts that they may have contracted Covid-19. Suicides by three Covid-19 patients at hospitals were reported last month from Delhi, Bengaluru and Meghalaya.

Authorities at the government level as well as health officials have been constantly reassuring people that coronavirus is similar to most other viral infections and in fact has a lower mortality rate.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Quarantined Military Engineering Services personnel hangs self in Gwalior

ALSO READ | Lockdown 3.0: Your essential ready reckoner

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage