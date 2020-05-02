Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Quarantined Military Engineering Services personnel hangs self in Gwalior

Quarantined Military Engineering Services personnel hangs self in Gwalior

A 25-year-old Military Engineering Services (MES) personnel, who was placed under home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection inMadhya Pradesh's Gwalior, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging.

PTI PTI
Gwalior Published on: May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
Quarantined Military Engineering Services personnel hangs self in Gwalior
Image Source : PTI

Quarantined Military Engineering Services personnel hangs self in Gwalior (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old Military Engineering Services (MES) personnel, who was placed under home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection in

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging. The deceased, identified only as Dileep, was a resident of Sonipat in Haryana.

Police are investigating the motive behind the suicide though no written note was found at the spot.

The deceased, a resident of Deendayal Nagar here, was working as a fitter mechanic with the MES at Maharajpura Airforce Station in Gwalior, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadauria.

Dileep had earlier contacted the military hospital suspecting that he was infected with coronavirus. He later contacted local administration, following which he was isolated, the CSP said.

He said police received information on Saturday morning that Dileep's door was locked from inside.

"When police personnel broke open the door, they found Dileep's body hanging from the roof. No suicide note was found at the spot," he said.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Woman tests COVID-19 positive, allegedly hangs self at Nair Hospital

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: 12-day-old baby girl recovers from COVID-19 in Bhopal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X