Mumbai: Woman tests COVID-19 positive, allegedly hangs self at Nair Hospital

A 29-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital's bathroom on Wednesday. The police said the woman was admitted in ward number 25. She went to the washroom at around 3.45 am and hanged herself with the help of a dupatta.

The woman, a resident of Jijamata Nagar in Worli and was admitted to the hospital after she tested positive for the coronavirus. She was suffering from asthma. This is the first suicide case of a Covid-19 positive patient in the city.

“She was admitted in Nair hospital on Monday, following which she tested positive yesterday,” An officer from Agripada police station said.

According to reports, the hospital staff broke open the bathroom door when the woman did not respond for a long time. They found her hanging from the ceiling with her dupatta.

A senior doctor from the hospital said they suspect she might have been suffering from depression. The Agripada Police has registered a case of accidental death.

