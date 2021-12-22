Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar? RSS reignites debate, convenes 'Samanwaya Baithak' in January

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A view of Charminar in Hyderabad.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has once again raised the issue of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. The outfit has convened a three-day coordination meeting in Telangana's ‘Bhagyanagar' in the first week of January next year.

The 'Samanwaya Baithak' will be attended by the representatives of organisations that are linked to the Sangh. According to reports, BJP leaders could also take part in the event.

The Sangh is likely to review the working of its affiliated organisations, including the BJP and preparations for upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states next year.

"The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana," RSS said in a tweet.

The tweet by RSS, however, doesn't mention that it is demanding from the government to rename Hyderabad as Bhavnagar. But mentioning ‘Bhagyanagar’ in the tweet instead of Hyderabad has raised many eyebrows.

It is worth mentioning that the RSS and several BJP leaders have been demanding to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that if Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, then Hyderabad too can be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

Latest India News