NIA arrests 11th accused from Kerala in cross-border human trafficking case

Human trafficking case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in a case related to human trafficking, which the agency had busted last month following nationwide raids, an official said on Friday. Saudi Zakir, who had illegally entered into India via Bangladesh, was the 11th foreigner arrested by the federal agency.

Zakir, who had been on the run since his house in Karnataka was searched during a nationwide operation to bust the human trafficking racket in November, was traced to his hideout in Kochi in Kerala and taken into custody on Thursday, the official said.

According to NIA, the investigations have revealed that the accused had illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border and had moved to the Bellandur area in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, where he had set up a waste collection and segregation unit and had employed other foreign nationals who had also illegally entered into India.

The NIA had registered the human trafficking case on November 7, 2023, following credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border.

"The linkages were identified as part of a large network engaged in trafficking of individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border. The official accused were also providing fake Aadhaar cards to the individuals trafficked from across the border, as per the investigation, said NIA in a statement.

Earlier, ten foreign nationals had been arrested by the NIA in the case, registered under sections 120B, 370, 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The NIA is continuing its investigations in the case, aimed at dismantling the human trafficking racket being carried out through various networks active along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the spokesperson added.

