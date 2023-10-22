NIA apprehends absconding accused in Sri Lankan human trafficking case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a 39-year-old man in connection with a Sri Lankan human trafficking case, said officials on Sunday. The Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) of the NIA apprehended Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden, from his undisclosed location in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Khan is a notorious smuggler

Khan, who is a key figure in the case, had been absconding since June 2021. Bengaluru's ATT regularly monitored his movements over the past several months, following which he was apprehended.

Imran Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, is a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region. He was a fugitive wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations.

38 Sri Lankan nationals arrested in Mangalore

The case originated when the Mangalore South Police acted on credible intelligence, revealing that a group of Sri Lankan nationals had arrived and taken residence in Mangalore without possessing valid documents. This operation led to the arrest of 38 Sri Lankan nationals on June 6, 2021, from Mangalore.

Further investigations revealed that Sri Lankan nationals were brought to Mangalore from Sri Lanka via Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. Recognising the international dimensions of the case, the NIA intervened and re-registered the case.

According to NIA, during the probe, it was revealed that Imran Khan, in collaboration with Eesan, a Sri Lankan national formerly associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), devised a plan to illegally transport 38 Sri Lankan nationals to various locations within Tamil Nadu. They lured these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing employment opportunities.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 23-year-old woman's body found in Ghaziabad hotel

Also Read: Karnataka: CISF inspector shoots himself with service gun in Mangaluru

Latest India News