Horn Not OK: Unnecessary honking will now lead to penalty in Himachal

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Horn Not Ok drive against noise pollution begins in Himachal Pradesh

In order to spread awareness on noise pollution, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a "Horn Not Ok" drive from Monday. According to the drive, people will be fined if they are found unnecessary honking in the state. During the awareness drive, the Department of Environment, Science and Technology will organize a series of events in tourist resorts Shimla and Manali till November 20.

This campaign was launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in August last year with a view to creating awareness among common citizens and tourists about the ill-effects of noise pollution.

Environment, Science and Technology Director D.C. Rana said the awareness campaign would also be organized among schoolchildren by delivering lectures during the morning assembly and by way of assigning duty to them to affix stickers of "Horn Not Ok" on their parents' cars.

Debate, declaration, painting, essay writing on noise pollution theme would also be part of this campaign.

Rana said the traffic police would impose fines in Shimla for use of pressure horns and unnecessary honking.

