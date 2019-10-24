Himachal Pradesh gets approval for international standard airport: Hardeep Puri

Image Source : PTI Himachal gets approval for international standard airport

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday gave in-principle approval for the construction of an international standard airport in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh with the support of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the state government said.

The Ministry also gave approval for expansion of Shimla, Kangra and Kullu airports. The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri which was also attended by Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi through video conferencing.

Baldi said that the cost of the expansion of Shimla and Kangra airports would be borne by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. A team of the Airport Authority of India would soon visit Kullu-Manali airport to conduct a survey for its expansion.

He said that under UDAN-2, in-principle approval has also been given for the Ministry of Civil Aviation bearing the construction and operational cost of six proposed heliports. Present services under UDAN-1 will be continued as per the schedule.

ALSO READ| Six heliports to be constructed in Himachal Pradesh

ALSO READ| If polls could be won by providing things free of cost, Kejriwal would make everything free: Hardeep Puri