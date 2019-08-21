Six heliports to be constructed in Himachal Pradesh

Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Shimla Published on: August 21, 2019 19:13 IST
Six heliports will be built in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of over Rs 28 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question by Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state Assembly.

Thakur said six heliports would be constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 28.8 crore. Three of them will be built in Shimla district at Banredu near Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass, Rampur and Nathpa-Jhakri.

One heliport each will be constructed at Kangnidhar in Mandi district, Baddi in Solan and Centre for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) Manali in Kullu district, he added. 

