Image Source : TWITTER/INFOSYS Infosys shares jump over 6 per cent after Q1 results

Shares of Infosys jumped over 6 per cent on Monday after the IT behemoth posted better-than-expected rise in its June quarter net profit.

The scrip rose by 6.15 per cent to Rs 771.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock gained 6.17 per cent to Rs 771.65.

It was the top gainer among the frontline companies on both the key indices during early trade.

Infosys Friday posted better-than-expected 5.3 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit as it bagged more orders, and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal to 8.5-10 per cent range.

The IT services firm posted a net profit of Rs 3,802 crore in April-June as compared to Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 21,803 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company secured USD 2.7 billion - its highest ever in a quarter - in large deals, mostly in dominant North American and European markets.

The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal to March 31, 2020, to be between 8.5 per cent and 10 per cent, from the 7.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent range it had forecast earlier.

Also Read | Sensex jumps over 250 pts; Infosys rallies 5 pc

Also Read | Infosys net up 5.1% yearly, down 6.8% quarterly

Also Read | Infosys hired 9,100 people in the US between Apr '17-Mar '19