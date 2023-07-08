Honeytrap: DRDO scientist disclosed missile systems, classified projects to Pak agent, says ATS chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested by the ATS in May.

Honeytrap case: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) filed the chargesheet in Pune court against DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested in May for providing confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency. Kurulkar was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune. He was arrested on May 3 under the Official Secrets Act and is now in judicial custody.

The ATS in its chargesheet said that Kurulkar was attracted to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative who used the alias ‘Zara Dasgupta’ and chatted with her about Indian missile systems among other classified defence projects. As per the chargesheet, Kurulkar and Zara Dasgupta were in contact through WhatsApp as well as voice and video calls.

