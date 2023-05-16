Journalist booked for sharing sensitive info with foreign intelligence agencies, searches on at 12 locations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A freelance journalist has been booked for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, CBI officials said.

The journalist has been identified as Vivek Raghuvanshi.

CBI has conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR), the officials said.

The central probing agency has recovered several sensitive documents which they have sent for legal scrutiny.

Sources said the agency has launched an exhaustive probe to find about Raghuvanshi's accomplices in India and abroad.

Info if exposed could hurt India's bilateral relations

He was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.

He was also collecting details of future procurement plans of Indian armed forces which could have adversely affected the country's strategic preparedness, the agency alleged.

The CBI has alleged that Raghuvanshi had collected information about classified communication information related to national security, besides details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with friendly countries.

This information, if brought out, could have spoilt India's bilateral relations with these countries, they said.

