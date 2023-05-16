Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: SIT to probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

Deputy CM Devendra Fandanvis on Tuesday ordered to constitute a SIT to be led by an ADG-level officer to probe the incident where a large number of people forcibly tried to enter the Trimbakeshwar Temple on May 13. An FIR has also been registered by Nashik police in this matter.

According to police, SIT will not only probe this year's incident, but also last year's incident. Last year too, a similar attempt was made in May when a mob of a particular community allegedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple complex through the main entrance gate. BG Shekhar, IG Nashik said, "There’s peace in Trimbakeshwar & there’s no problem in the law & order situation. We will proceed investigation as per the rules and regulations & will take further action on that basis. Our police inspector in Trimbakeshwar will do the further investigation."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reacting to the incident, "It's the responsibility of the administration to maintain law and order but people must also cooperate. People from every community must come forward and maintain peace."

What happened

According to police, a group of people from a different religion attempted to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik. Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on Saturday night, a temple trust official said on Monday. As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple - one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms.