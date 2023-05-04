Maharashtra: DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence agency

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistan

Pune: A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, who was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency, said officials today. The officials said that it was a case of honeytrap.

According to the ATS, the DRDO scientist was found to have had contact with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls. The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kurulkar, who is the Director of the Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), a key facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune

‘Case of honeytrap’

According to the officials, this primarily seems to be a case of honeytrap. Kurulkar fell prey to a honeytrap when he was six months away from retirement. For the past six months, it has been learned that he was in touch with a woman associated with Pakistan's intelligence agency. He was in contact with the Pakistan-based operatives through voice messages and video calls and suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday. "The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police, Kalachowki, Mumbai, has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further probe is being done by investigating officer.



