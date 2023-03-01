Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads, IMD issues 'Yellow' warning

Snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads, IMD issues 'Yellow' warning

Himachal Pradesh: Around 120 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been blocked due to snowfall in the higher reaches and tribal areas.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi Shimla Published on: March 01, 2023 21:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh news, Himachal Pradesh weather, Himachal Pradesh weather
Image Source : PIXABAY Snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads, IMD issues 'Yellow' warning

Himachal Pradesh: Several roads in the state have been blocked due to snowfall in the higher reaches and tribal areas. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a 'yellow' warning for March 2 and 4. The warning has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills. 

Snowfall in higher reaches

Gondhla received 6 cm of snowfall, followed by 5.5 cm in Kalpa, 4 cm each in Khadrala, Keylong and Kukumseri, 3 cm in Kothi and 2 cm in Udaipur. Parts of Himachal Pradesh also received intermittent rains. Manali received 11 mm of rainfall; Tinder and Theog 9 mm each; Chaupal 8 mm; Shillaro, Banjar, Kotkhai and Manali 7 mm each; Shimla, Mashobra, Dalhousie and Rohru 5 mm each; Shimla, Bharmour, Bhuntar and Kasol 4 mm each; and Wangtoo and Jubbal Hatti 3 mm each.

Yellow warning issued 

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4. It has also predicted a wet spell till March 5 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 4. Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 117 mm of rain against the normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37 percent, during the winter season from January 1 to February 28.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh weather updates: 3 National Highways shut due to snowfall, water supply hampers

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: Two killed, one missing following avalanche in Lahaul and Spiti

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News