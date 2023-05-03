Himachal Pradesh: One dead after bus crashes into house in Una district

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE Representational picture of HRTC bus

Himachal Pradesh bus accident: One person was killed and six others were injured when a bus crashed into a house on Wednesday in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, according to police, reported news agency PTI.

At 4:15 a.m., the accident occurred while the bus was traveling from Ballabgarh in Haryana to Baijnath in Kangra. After hitting a tree, the bus collided with a house wall, killing the bus conductor Virender and injuring the house's residents as well as passengers. The accident caused injuries to three members of a family, including a child.

According to the police, the driver has been charged with reckless and negligent driving, and additional investigations are currently underway.

Earlier, nine people were injured when a state transport corporation bus met with an accident near Shahpur in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. reported PTI.

The mishap happened late on Monday after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying around 50 travellers developed a technical fault, police officials added. According to the police, the nine injured passengers have been admitted to the Community Health Center in Shahpur.

