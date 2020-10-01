'Media wale aaj hai, kal chale jayenge...': Hathras DM | Video

Image Source : INDIA TV Hathras DM speaks to gangrape victim's family.

Amid outrage over Hathras gangrape, a video has surfaced in which the District Magistrate (DM) was heard saying to victim's family that media is there today but won't be there tomorrow... so it was upto them whether to change their statement or not.

"Aap apni vishwasniyata khatam mat kariye... yeh media wale mei aapko batadu... aadhe aaj chalegaye... kal subah tak aadhe aur nikaljayenge... toh hum hi aapke saath khade hai. Ab aapki iccha hai aapko baar baar bayan badalna hai, nahi badalana hai," said Hathras DM.

The development comes at a time when UP administration is facing the heat over the gangrape of a 19-year-old in Hathras.

While an investigation is underway in the case, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said that the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

"The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said.

"For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts," the UP police officer said.

"Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence," the ADG added, stressing that people "distorted facts" in the media.

