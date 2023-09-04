In major reshuffle, Haryana govt transfers 9 senior IAS officers, reverses home secretary's posting

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

As per government orders, an additional chief secretary (ACS), home, TVSN Prasad was given the additional charge of ACS, revenue. Notably, the post fell vacant following the retirement of Rajesh Khullar.

ACS, agriculture and farmers welfare, Sudhir Rajpal was posted as ACS, school education, cooperation, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Rajpal was earlier in the day posted as ACS, home, but the modified transfer order was issued late on Sunday evening. The government, however, did not mention any reason for the modification.

ACS, medical education and research, Sumita Misra was given the additional charge of ACS food, civil supplies and consumer affairs. She will also continue to serve as the ACS of the medical education and research department.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, posted as the ACS in the "Housing for All" and foreign cooperation departments, will now also oversee the civil aviation department. Principal secretary to the chief minister, V Umashankar was given the additional charge of principal secretary information, public relations languages and culture, and foreign cooperation departments.

Vijayendra Kumar has now been posted as the principal secretary of the agriculture and farmers' welfare and sainik and ardh sainik welfare departments. Among the other IAS officers transferred is Amneet P Kumar, who has now been posted as the commissioner and secretary of the Women and Child Development Department.

(With PTI Inputs)

