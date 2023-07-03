Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE) ​Woman strangles live-in partner to death in Faridabad

Woman kills live-in partner: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her live-in partner to death in a flat in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Monday (July 3).

The couple lived in a rented flat in Discovery Society in Faridabad's Sector 80 where the woman allegedly killed her live-in partner on Sunday night, they added.

She fled from the spot, however, was arrested late Monday evening. An FIR was registered at the BPTP police station.

The deceased was identified as Bhoop Singh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, while the woman was identified as Ganga, a native of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

A senior police official said that during inquiry, Ganga claimed that she was being assaulted by Singh in an inebriated state when he attempted to strangle her, but she killed him.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members on Monday after the autopsy.

Deceased's brother files complaint

According to the complaint filed by Sispal, brother of the deceased, Singh used to work as a mason. His wife died a long time ago and he had no child and he lived in Rudrapur for the last 10 years with Ganga.

Both shifted to Faridabad in March and had been living in a rented EWS flat in Discovery Society, Sector 80.

"The couple often quarrelled. After getting the information, I reached their flat in Faridabad, but the police had already sent the body to the mortuary. My brother was drunk on Sunday and taking advantage of this, Ganga strangled him to death and fled away," Sispal said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ganga under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at BPTP police station on Sunday.

Late Monday evening, police arrested the accused who confessed to the crime.

"We have arrested the accused woman who claims that she had strangled her live-in partner as he was trying to kill her. We are questioning the accused and will produce her before a city court on Tuesday," said probationer sub inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO of BPTP police station.

