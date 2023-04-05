Ensure law and order on Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow: MHA to States, days after Ram Navami clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in view of the Hanuman Jayanti which will be celebrated across the country on Thursday. Centre's advisory has come after states including Bihar and West Bengal witnessed violence during the occasion of Ram Navami last week.

"MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," Home Minister's Office said.

The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated across the country on April 6.

