'Making bombs can never be...': Bihar RJD leader takes U-turn after making 'bizarre' remarks amid violence

Sasaram violence: Just two days after making a 'bizarre' statement in the wake of riots in Bihar's Sasaram district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mohammad Nehaluddin backtracked on his claim that "Muslims were making bombs in self-defence."

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Wednesday, he further claimed his comments were twisted and that making bombs can never be termed right. "My comments were twisted by the media. Making bombs can never be justified as it is wrong," Nehaluddin added.

Notably, the RJD leader's U-turn comes after he was heavily criticised for his Monday comment. He had said that some members belonging to the Muslim community were making bombs in self-defence. "What would they have done if they had died... Muslim children had to do this to save their lives... they had to do this in self-defence," he said.

RJD leader hits out at BJP

Further, the RJD leader also lambasted the Centre and alleged that BJP is doing this to win 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 elections and to impose President's rule in the state.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra alleged that the BJP wants riots to take place for political benefits. He claimed that the BJP vitiated atmosphere due to its leader and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state last week. On April 2, Shah addressed a rally and hit out at the ruling RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance for the violence.

Violence during Ram Navami procession in Sasaram

It should be mentioned here that Bihar's Sasaram district witnessed violence during the procession taken out during Ram Navami. Many people were injured in this incident. Post this violence, heavy security has been deployed in the district. So far, the police have arrested over 100 people, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also monitoring the situation and held a review meeting.