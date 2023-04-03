Sasaram violence: Muslims were making bombs in self-defence, RJD MLA's 'absurd' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RJD MLA Mohammad Nehaluddin

Sasaram violence: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mohammad Nehaluddin has made an objectionable statement in wake of riots in Bihar's Sasaram district. The lawmaker said that Muslims were making bombs in self-defence.

RJD MLA Mohammad Nehaluddin said that some members belonging to the Muslim community were making bombs in self-defense. What would they have done if they had died... Muslim children had to do this to save their lives... they had to do this in self-defense, he said.

The RJD MLA further hit out at the Centre and alleged that BJP is doing this to win 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar inthe 2024 elections and to impose President's rule in the state.

Violence during Ram Navami procession in Bihar

Sasaram witnessed violence during the procession taken out during Ram Navami. Many people were injured in this incident. Post this violence, heavy security has been deployed in the district.

So far, the police have arrested 109 people. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also monitoring the situation and held a review meeting.

Internet service snapped in Sasaram and Sharif districts

Internet services have been snapped in Sasaram and Sharif districts as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities were triggered by some people indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and rejected the BJP's charge that it indicated poor law and order situation in the state.

Interacting with media persons, Kumar also made light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceling his tour of Sasaram in view of riots, remarking, "I don't know why he was coming and I don't understand why he decided not to come".

"Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It's not natural… We know that some people are indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen," the chief minister said.

He said police officials have been instructed to identify those who are indulging in mischief and to "take strict action against them”.

ALSO READ | Truth my weapon and support in fight to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi in new 'mitrakal' jibe at Modi govt

ALSO READ | 'Corruption gives rise to dynasticism, nepotism': PM Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration