Gyanvapi: Muslim side moves SC, urges apex court not to allow ASI to carry out survey

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has moved Supreme Court. The advocate of the Masjid Committee has urged Supreme Court not to allow ASI to carry out the survey. The Apex Court said it will look into the issue.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Nizam Pasha before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge constitution bench hearing the arguments in the Article 370 issue and was rising for the day, seeking an urgent hearing. "The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey... ," Pasha said. The CJI said, "I will look at the email right away."

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the Muslim side plea and instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to continue survey. The High Court had on July 27 reserved till its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple. The ASI is expected to start survey from August 4.

