Gyanvapi case: Allahabad High Court stays ASI survey till tomorrow, hearing to continue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi case: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque till tomorrow (July 27). However, the hearing in the matter will continue.

Earlier during the arguments, the High Court directed the ASI to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by July 31 without causing any damages to the structure.

The court has stayed the Varanasi Court's order till July 27, Thursday. The hearing will resume tomorrow from 3:30 pm onwards.

Meanwhile, putting its arguments forward, the Muslim side said that they need some technical help for which they require some time. They have asked for two days time.

The ASI team told court that there will be no harm to the structure and that the Kanpur IIT team will be called for the radar and GPR survey.

The Chief Justice also asked if the ASI team is on the spot. He told ASI that one party is saying that this 'temple' is a mosque, so what will you do? and asked the survey team to read the affidavit.

The court has not yet passed any judgement in the matter.

Earlier, ASI told the High Court that the survey was started at 9 am on July 24.

More to follow...

Latest India News