Gurugram violence: No fresh major vandalism, 50 arrested, panic-stricken labourers leave city

Day after violent incidents in Gurugram, the millennium city remained calm except for 3 minor incidents of arson and vandalism at shops, said Haryana Police on Wednesday.

According to police, a total of 18 cases have been registered in Gurugram so far and more than 50 accused have been arrested.

Adequate number of police forces were deployed at various identified sensitive places in the city to ensure peace, and law and order. Gurugram Police conducted flag marches at various places and meetings were held with civil society and peace committee members to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

The police appealed to the public not to post any kind of indecent video, photo, recorded message, rumor or any wrong comment related to the violence on social media and any other means, which may disturb religious.

Meanwhile, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Labourers leaving Gurugram

The violence in the commercial city that provides thousands of labourers work triggered panic among daily wagers and low-income working class. They are leaving Gurugram after violence hit the Haryana's city.

Scared by the violence, auto-rickshaw driver Rehmat Ali is thinking of going back home to West Bengal. “Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city,” said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here. "We can come back when the situation improves," he added.

After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while.

In Nuh, some Hindu migrants have decided to leave the city.

As curfew is imposed in the district, the migrant families, including children, are preparing to leave the place on foot.

Jagdish from Madhya Pradesh said that he was living in Nuh for the last several months but now feeling scared here, and would leave for his hometown.

Like Jagdish, Ram Avatar of Uttar Pradesh, who is living here with his family, said several Hindu families have started leaving for their hometowns since Tuesday night.

“About 400 Hindu families have been forced to leave the city,” claimed Jagdish who works as a daily wager.

In Gurugram, like Ali, there are many others who have decided to leave the Millennium City that provides livelihood to a number of migrant people from across the country.

Bamisha Khatun, a native of West Bengal who also lives in the Sector 70A slum, said that she had come to Gurugram in search of work three years ago.

Khatun, who works as maid, said, "I fear for my life and property, and have decided to leave for my hometown."

Ahila Bibi, another migrant, said that she did not want to take risk and would come back later when the situation improves.

Khalid, a native of West Bengal, said he has no other option but to leave the city.

“We talked to our land owner who clearly said that he will not be responsible for any untoward incident in the wake of communal flare-up. So, we decided to return to our native village,” Khalid, a painter, said.

According to police, several people, most of them from Muslim community, living in slums in Wazirabad, Ghata village, Sector 70A and Badshahpur, are returning to their native place.

A senior police officer accepted that some migrant workers who used to work as drivers, gardeners, street hawkers, servants and maids are going back to their native places due to fear.

(With PTI inputs)

