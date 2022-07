Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police constable Rajkiran

In the third such incident in the past 24 hours, a truck mowed down a police constable in Anand district Gujarat. An accident happened with a policeman named Rajkiran who was on night patrolling duty.

According to reports, while Rajkiran tried to stop the truck, it mowed down the policeman and fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

Rajkiran was rushed to the Karamsad Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. Anand SP Ajit Rajian confirmed the death of the policeman.

