Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to PM, suggests measures to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, health infra

Former Union health minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting measures to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in the country, party officials said. In his letter, a copy of which has also been sent to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Azad has also given suggestions for further augmenting health infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

Congress officials said the former Rajya Sabha member, whose tenure ended earlier this year, also made a few recommendations for increasing the capacity of vaccinators in the country besides ensuring more supplies for vaccination to counter the pandemic in the country.

The letter was written to the prime minister this morning for his consideration, they said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Government sources said top officials from different ministries attended the meeting.

Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of a surge in infections.

India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

