'Appreciate he doesn't hide his true self': Ghulam Nabi Azad showers praise on PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again. Talking about his humble beginnings, Azad said he appreciated the fact that Modi doesn't hide his true self.

"I like a lot of things about many leaders. I am from village and feel proud. Even our PM hails from village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in a bubble," Azad said at an event in Jammu.

Azad, who retired from Rajya Sabha in February after being the leader of opposition for over six years, had heaped praises on the prime minister, who always wished him personally on occasions such as Eid and his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too broke down several times in the Rajya Sabha while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Modi said it would be difficult for anyone to fill the shoes of Azad as he cared not only about his political affiliation but also about the country and the House.

