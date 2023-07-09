Ghaziabad schools to remain closed till July 15 amid heavy rainfall, DM issues advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad weather update: All schools would remain closed in view of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said today (July 9).

"In view of the heavy rains, schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed," Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, District Education Officer, Ghaziabad said on Sunday.

ADVISORY amid heavy showers:

Ghaziabad District Magistrate also issued an advisory for the locals amid heavy downpours in the city.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rains in Gautam Budh Nagar, the schools from class first to class 12 will remain closed on July 10. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has given instructions that tomorrow, on July 10, all schools from class one to class 12 will remain closed.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government has decided to keep the schools closed for tomorrow."In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday and took updates. Shah spoke to the Delhi L-G as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down traffic movement after waterlogging several parts of the city.

