Schools in Delhi to be closed on Monday due to incessant rainfall: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Rains: With heavy rains battering the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 09) ordered the closure of schools in Delhi on Monday (July 10). The decision in the backdrop of heavy showers that are lashing parts of Delhi-NCR for the last two days. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal announced that schools will remain closed on July 10.

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow," AAP supremo and Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this morning, he cancelled the Sunday leave of all government officials and instructed them to be on the field. He also informed that Delhi Cabinet ministers along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi will be inspecting the "problem areas" in the city. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, Delhi received 126 mm of rainfall. Fifteen per cent of the total rainfall that Delhi gets every monsoon was received in just 12 hours. People were severely affected due to waterlogging. Today, all the ministers of Delhi and the mayor will carry out an inspection of the problem areas. Directions have been issued to all officers to be on the ground and their Sunday off has been cancelled," he said.

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 41 years after the capital city received 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 on Sunday. This is the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. “The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982,” a senior IMD official said. The city recorded 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

