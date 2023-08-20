German minister uses UPI for payment at vegetable shop, hails India's digital success | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @GERMANYININDIA/TWITTER German minister uses India's UPI for payment at vegetable shop

The German Embassy in India hailed India's digital infrastructure, even calling it a success story. The praise came after Germany's Federal Minister of Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing used the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make a payment to a vegetable seller.

The German took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared pictures and videos of the minister's experience. The post said, "One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments firsthand and is very fascinated!"

On August 19, Wissing attended the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting in Bengaluru. On August 18, Wissing arrived in Bengaluru to participate in G20 Digital Ministers Meeting.

In a post on X, German Embassy in India stated, "G20 Digital Ministers meeting in Bangalore is about to start. Minister @Wissing&our great host Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw have an insightful discussion on deepening Indo-German cooperation in IT and especially AI through our Digital Dialogue."

Notably, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India’s mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

