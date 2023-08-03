Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network

Delhi Metro on Thursday extended the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines and counters. The extended UPI option will be available for the travellers across its network in a bid to enhance passenger convenience. In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the initiative has been taken aiming at streamlining ticketing services and providing a digital and seamless mode of travel.

Passengers can now recharge their smart cards or purchase metro QR tickets using UPI-supported mobile applications on their smartphones, similar to everyday payment experiences at shopping malls, grocery stores, and with other vendors, it said.

This move eliminates the need to carry cash or debit and credit cards, providing commuters with added convenience, the statement added.

The DMRC initially introduced the UPI facility at select ticket vending machines in the Noida and Ghaziabad sections in 2018. With this recent extension, over 125 stations in the Delhi-NCR network have been upgraded and the remaining ticket vending machines will be equipped with UPI within a week, the statement said.

(with inputs from PTI)

