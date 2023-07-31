Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train at Najafgarh station

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A man jumped in front of Delhi Metro train

A 31-year-old librarian died killed after allegedly jumping before a moving metro train at Delhi's Najafgarh station on Monday, the police said. The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh.

According to police, the victim died on the spot. The police received information at 9.26 am that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh.

Victim was a librarian in Uttrakhand's Devprayag

The police have also checked the CCTV footage. The victim's family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand's Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, said a senior officer.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being done and further inquiry is underway, the police added. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, services normalised in 15 to 20 minutes.

More suicide cases

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station. The victim has been identified as Ajay Arjun Sharma. According to the police, he is a resident of East of Kailash.

In June too, a man died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train here. According to police, the incident took place at the Sector 52 station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor. In May, a 32-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Noida Sector-34 metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district.