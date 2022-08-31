Ganesh Chaturthi: Deity's idol installed at Hubbali Idgah ground as Karnataka HC allows celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ganesh Chaturthi: Deity's idol installed at Karnataka's Hubbali-Dharwad Eidgah ground

Highlights Lord Ganesha's idol has been installed at the Hubbali-Dharwad's Eidgah ground in Karnataka.

Karnataka HC allowed Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Eidgah maidan.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Soon after preparations begun, the idol of Lord Ganesha has been installed at the Hubbali-Dharwad's Idgah ground in Karnataka. The move came a day after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah ground. "We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour," said K Govardhan Rao, Convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal this morning.

He said the Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the Municipal Corporation, and hence a request was made on behalf of the Samiti Mahamandal, that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations be allowed there. "Puja will be conducted in the traditional way, and we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of the Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given," he added.

In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Eidgah maidan.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a lease holder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year. The court had heard the issue earlier in the day. The municipal commissioner's order was challenged in the court by Anjuman-e-Islam. The court had allowed the commissioner's order but at the same time, the Supreme Court was hearing the issue of the festival being allowed at the Chamrajpet Idgah maidan in Bengaluru.

Anjuman-e-Islam had claimed that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted.

The high court said in the case of the property in question, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan. During other times, it was used for purposes like a marketplace and a parking lot. The Supreme Court order of status quo in the Bengaluru Chamrajpet ground was also not applicable to this case, the high court said.

