G20 Summit: Stage set for historic event in India I World leaders reach New Delhi to discuss global issues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEA/INDIA TV G20 Summit India

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the much-awaited G20 Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looked forward to having productive discussions with them over the next two days.

Modi held bilateral meetings with Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday evening. In their meeting, Modi and Biden reviewed the progress made on the decisions they took during the prime minister's state visit to Washington in June.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

Responding to a post by Georgieva on X on arrival here to attend the summit, Prime Minister Modi said he appreciates the affection she has shown for India's culture when she landed here.

World leaders reach New Delhi for the mega event

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Bangladesh PM Hasina were received at the airport by Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh respectively. Sunak was received by Union minister Ashwini Choubey while Argentine President Alberto Fernández was welcomed by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani also arrived here to a rousing welcome. He is also the chairperson of the African Union.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and World Bank President Ajay Banga also arrived for the summit. On his arrival, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said was received by Ashwini Choubey and he witnessed dance performances by cultural troupes.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President of United Arab Emirates Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also landed here to rousing welcome.

UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres, who also reached here to attend the Summit, was received by officials of the world body. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia reached New Delhi later in the evening.

PM Modi says he hopes guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality." "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," he added.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances. In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

PM Modi to hold multiple bilateral meetings on September 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend. On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the sources said.

The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, they said.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: QUAD, jet engines, drones, Chandrayaan-3 discussed in PM Modi-Biden meeting | India-US joint statement

Latest India News