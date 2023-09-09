G20 Summit: From African Union inclusion to India-Middle East-Europe corridor, key highlights of Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS From left, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit, in New Delhi

G20 Summit: The first day of the two-day G20 Summit saw several key meetings and historic outcomes as world leaders gathered in New Delhi. G20 is being held under India's Presidency this year. Prime Minister Modi welcomed United States Joe Biden, Dubai Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Italy PM among other leaders at the G20 venue. After various rounds of meetings and delegation level talks, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a special dinner for G20 guests as she received them along with PM Modi at 'Bharat Mandapam'.

100 per cent consensus on New Delhi Declaration

Among various key outcomes, for the first time G20 leaders adopted the 'New Delhi Declaration' with 100 per cent consensus, including on Ukraine.

"Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I announce that this declaration is adopted," he said, and banged the gavel thrice.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," Modi said later on X.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the G20 Declaration was historical and path-breaking with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. "The new geopolitical paragraphs are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today's world," he said.

"G20 India has been the most ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies," Kant said.

"The New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on SDGs; green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and reinvigorating multilateralism," he said.

African Union now Permanent member of G20

The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20 in another major outcome of the Summit. PM Modi announced that African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.

India's diplomatic win

India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit".

Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration under India's presidency called on all States to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty and pitched for initiatives for "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine".

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor

In another historic development, India, United States, UAE other nations jointly announced India-Middle East-Europe economic corridror including railway and shipping links to boost economic activity in the region.

The G20 leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for strengthening of efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations as well as financial, material or political support.

"It constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

