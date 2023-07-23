G20 meet: PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex- ITPO on July 26 | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to host G20 meet at ITPO

G20 Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate on July 26 the redeveloped ITPO complex in New Delhi. PM Modi will host the G20 leaders' meeting at the ITPO complex in September, official sources said on Sunday.

Pragati Maidan complex redeveloped for G 20 meet

The venue ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. It has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

According to officials, the redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world in terms of the covered space available for events, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale, they said.

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, they asserted.

Officials noted that exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities, they added.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts of a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, they said.

Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they said.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle, they added.

