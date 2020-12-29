Image Source : PTI Free wifi for farmers protesting at Singhu border, Delhi govt announces

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced free wifi facility for farmers protesting at the Singhu border over three contentious farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the first service would start within 24-48 hours. "Farmers had asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to install wifi as they suffered difficulties communicating with their families," he said.

The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago. Thousands of farmers agitating against the three new Central agriculture laws stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, demanding the government to scrap the three laws.

So far, all attempts to persuade the farmers have failed. Now, another round of talks between the government and farmer leaders will take place on Wednesday, December 30.

