'Scary' new cyber scam comes to light, ex-Delhi Police officer cautions people

Amid the ever-expanding digital world, the web of cybercrime is also stretching at a rapid pace to entangle unsuspecting people. A new 'easy way of making money' scam has come to light where the scamsters are using the names of news outlets to circulate and sell the interviews of various personalities.

Dr Muktesh Chander, ex-DGP Goa, who is presently Special Monitor for Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence in the National Human Rights Commission while speaking with India TV said the scam is just being reported in India.

Talking about the modus operandi, Chander said, "A promotion ad is being floated on social media platforms like X and luring people to invest money and becoming rich. A fake link is also shared as a 'get rich soon' scheme by depositing Rs. 26000. It claims that various news channels like ANI, and BBC have taken the interviews of famous personalities like Anant Ambani, and Sam Pitroda. And then to view such interviews, one has to deposit Rs 26000."

Interestingly, the link is being shared by various verified handles on X, making it appear authentic. Image Source : XThe link is being shared by various verified handles on X

Spreading a cautioning note, Chander added, "People might fall prey to this scam as fits best to the cybercrime parameters (ie) Sense of urgency and urge of getting rich quickly." However, no victims have been identified yet in India.